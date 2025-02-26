FCCPC Expresses Concerns Over Planned Subscription Price Hike By Multichoice

•Warns against exploitation, summons company

•DStv, GOtv offer subscribers support packages to mitigate price increase

James Emejo in Abuja





The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), yesterday summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its proposed subscription price increase, set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

Exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the commission directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the commission’s headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The action follows MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, which raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry.

In a statement, FCCPC

Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said, “The FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases, amid accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets, heightening questions about fairness and market abuse.

“Should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.”

Furthermore, the FCCPC stated that it is engaging the sector regulator and other relevant agencies to ensure fair competition and consumer protection within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription landscape.

This came as MultiChoice Nigeria said it planned to offer a support package for DStv and GOtv subscribers to mitigate the recent tariff adjustments announced for customers.

In a message to subscribers on Monday, the company stated that starting from March 1, new tariffs will apply to DStv and GOtv packages.

According to the company, DStv and GOtv subscribers who renew their subscriptions before the expiration date will be exempt from the new rates for a specified time as a reward for their loyalty.

In addition, subscribers on both platforms can take advantage of extra benefits through the Step Up offer, which began in January and will continue until March 31.

The step up offer expands access to premium content by enabling both active and disconnected DStv and GOtv subscribers to enjoy content beyond their current package through an automatic upgrade to a higher package on payment for a package above their current subscription.

As part of the palliative package, MultiChoice will announce a reduction in the subscription for Showmax, its streaming service, on February 28.

The company explained that this aimed to provide customers with more affordable access to live sports, movies, and general entertainment.

The latest price review puts the cost of DStv Compact bouquet N19,000 and Compact Plus at N30,000. DStv and the Premium subscription will rise to N44,500.

Similarly, GOtv Supa customers will henceforth pay N16,800, while those on Supa will pay N11,400. The tariff on GOtv Max moves to N8,500, while that of GOtv Jinja moves to N3,900.