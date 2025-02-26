Dapo Abiodun, the Real Game Changer

By Olaniyi Ajibola

While the art of governance has been conceptualized from different perspectives and thinking, perhaps, the most instructive and deeply interesting among all is the principle of “Utilitarianism” as propounded by Jeremy Bentham, who concluded that the morally best action is the one that”, Guarantee The Greatest Happiness To The Greatest Number Of People “.

There is no doubt that the integral essence of government is to protect the superior interests of the people in all ways and at all times irrespective of prevailing circumstances, after all, that is the reason why the people willingly submit their political sovereignty through the ballots.

To say that the Governor of Ogun State understands this reality is simply an understatement, Prince Dapo Abiodun regards the social contract between his government and the people of Ogun State since 2019 as sacred and sacrosanct.

As they say in the public parlance that “Life is just a game, First you have to learn rules of the game, and then play it better than any one else”. The Governor of Ogun State through his several engagements in the private and public sectors had satisfactorily learnt the rules of the game and began to play it better than his predecessors immediately he came into the saddle.

Governor Dapo Abiodun first changed the game of governance in the Gateway State through deliberate and intentional policy that blocked hitherto several loopholes which have constituted conduit pipes that drained resources of the state into private pockets; he brought financial savvy to bear in the administration of the state.

As a result of this brilliant and courageous move, towards the end of his first term in office in 2023, Governor Abiodun has raised Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State from N50 billion in 2020 to almost N150 billion, thereby ranking Ogun the 3rd in IGR in Nigeria.

In the same vein, the Governor through consistency and creativity has implemented several development-induced policies that have turned Ogun State to an investror destination of choice across the West African corridor; as the last count, over six thousands manufacturing firms are operating in different industrial clusters across the State, contributing massively to the state’s economy and creating jobs for the teeming youths.

Also, based on his wealth of experience in the private sector, the Governor has redefined business environment and made it favourable for business interests of all categories, as the State is presently being adjudged as the best in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

Governor Dapo Abiodun broke the age-long jinx of restriction by the Federal Government to take over the reconstruction of 81 kilometres Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway after years of persuasion and pleas, as he was moved by the degree of sufferings the people of the state experience on daily basis.

The Governor proactively jettisoned the primordial state -federal government dichotomy in road construction and prioritized the welfare of his people and their wellbeing over and above any protocol, the ingenuity that has elicited profound applause across the state and beyond.

The hope of the residents living around Lagos-Ogun border communities was renewed by the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun through massive construction and reconstruction of roads in the area, after decades of total abandonment by successive administrations in the state, which had indeed caused unimaginable hardship and agony. It was, however, a great relief for inhabitants of Alagbole, Ajuwon, Akute and other communities in the axis, within the jurisdiction of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The world class Agro-cargo Airport located along Ilisan-Iperu axis of Ogun State is another game-changing accomplishment of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the airport has been adjudged as the biggest in Nigeria with its 4km runway and standard apron, turning the dream conceived since 2006 into fruition and reality.

Governor Dapo Abiodun broke the cartel of land syndicates in the Ministry of land and eliminated endemic corruption through the introduction of advanced technologies in the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy.

The Governor introduced ICT in the teaching methodology across all the schools in the state, which has tremendously improved the quality of education in schools. As it stands, a teacher from Ogun State, Mr. Kayode Adewale, is one of the best 50 teachers in the world.

The latest efforts of Governor Dapo in Ogun State is the conscious and laudable initiative to light up the state and unprecedentedly provide uninterrupted power supply to the residents.

According to the Governor, an Independent Power Plant that will provide 24-hour of uninterrupted electricity to most parts of Abeokuta, the state capital, will be ready for commissioning in the next eight weeks.

Governor Abiodun made this known on Monday, 17th day of February, 2025, after inspecting the 30 Megawatts power plant located in Onijanganjangan, near Ewekoro. He noted that the project, which is in collaboration with private sector partners, is the first phase of the Ogun State Light Up Project.

He said: “What we are doing today is to witness the first phase of the implementation of our Ogun State Light Up Project. The first phase of this project is the 30 Megawatts power generation that will take care of Abeokuta.

“Abeokuta Metropolis will require more than 30 Megawatts, but this is the first phase of the planned 100 Megawatts power generation capacity. I have gone around and have taken note of the progress of work so far.

“I have seen the control room, I have seen the turbines, and I have seen what will be responsible for ensuring that the gas is compressed. We have seen the gas pipelines that will be completed in three to six weeks. The gas compressor is there, and there is a diesel tank as well.

“I am quite excited, and I am sure that by the grace of God, in the next eight weeks, you will be here with me to commission this plant to the glory of God and for the use of those who live in Abeokuta.

“I can assure you that once this has been achieved, though we may not be able to supply power to the whole of Abeokuta, substantial parts of the city will now enjoy 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply, and that will be unprecedented in the history of Ogun State.

“We believe that between two to three weeks, we will begin soft commissioning using diesel while the gas pipelines are being extended to this place. We estimate that between six to eight weeks, the first phase of this power plant will be completed and ready for commissioning”.

According to the governor, the power plant will provide constant electricity to government institutions like offices, health facilities, government quarters, police stations, local government offices, and higher institutions, and will eventually cascade to private individuals and industries when the capacity is increased.

He said the state decided to go into power generation, distribution, and transmission as a result of its removal from the exclusive list by the federal government, assuring that similar plants would be built in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota.

Point blankly, Prince Dapo Abiodun has redefined governance and permanently and indelibly changed the game of governance, one can only pray for more strength and enablement for the Governor to sustain this enviable feat; he has indeed written his name in gold in the sand of time as far as Ogun State is concerned and these legacies will remain enduring in the consciousness of all residents of the state.

We salute the courage , the doggedness, and the creativity of The Real Game Changer in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON.