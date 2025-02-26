Anambra PDP Ready for November Guber Contest, Says Party Chairman

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Hon. Chidi Chidebe, has disclosed that the party in the state is ready for the governorship contest in November.

Chidebe gave the assurance during a meeting of women leaders of the party at the state party secretariat in Awka to unveil some party insignia acquired for women as uniforms.

The assurance was made after many expressed doubts that the party may not field a candidate in the forthcoming election, especially as most former aspirants of the party have moved to other parties.

But reacting to this, Chidebe said: “What we have been doing in the past four months is to reorganize the party and set the right structure that will help us to make impact in the election.

“Our aim is to build a solid party and get the foundation right before going for election. Our aim is not to just win election because if we go into the election without preparation, we will lose and we may continue to lose, but if we put the right foundation before going for election, we will win.

“As for the forthcoming election, we will contest and we will do so strongly. We came second last election, so now we should be talking of coming first.”

Speaking of the exit of the party by some former governorship aspirants, Chidebe said: “I used to tell people, don’t leave your house where you’re a landlord to become tenant elsewhere.

“People should not be jumping from party to party because they think there is crisis in their party. In every gathering of humans, there must have frictions. What is lacking in PDP today is spirit of sportsmanship.

“When (Val) Ozigbo was here (PDP), he accused us of betraying him, but he joined LP and saw what was more than what he saw in PDP. He has now moved to APC. Today many people who were castigating PDP have seen the difference between PDP and APC.

“If you compare the development in states where PDP governors hold sway and compare them with Anambra State, you will see that we are far behind. PDP states are way better. That is why Anambra State and Nigeria need to return to PDP.”

He solicited the support of women in the party, urging them to form a prayer group that can help salvage the party.

The party leader further assured them that many bigwigs were already queuing up to contest for the governorship of the state on its platform.

Earlier, the state PDP Woman Leader, Mrs. Calista