Shettima: Support For Local Enterprise Catalyst For Sustainable Economy 

* Hails SecureID’s two decades’ milestone in manufacturing, tech solutions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has pledged President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to the health and survival of Nigerian enterprises, describing them as catalysts for a sustainable economic future.

He commended SecureID, the country’s leading smartcard manufacturing company, for its two decades of excellence in manufacturing and digital solutions.

Speaking during a tour of the SecureID Smartcard and Digital Solutions facility in Lagos to mark its 20th anniversary, Shettima, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, described the company as a shining example of Nigeria’s industrial and technological potential.

He praised the company’s evolution from a local startup to a continental leader in digital solutions, now capable of producing 200 million cards annually, including Nigerian international passports and voter identification cards.

His words: “This enterprise embodies the promise of what our nation can achieve when our innovative minds are given the support to compete with the rest of the world. From a humble local startup to a continental leader, SecureID has proven that with vision, dedication and hard work, Nigerian businesses can stand tall on the global stage.”

Emphasizing that economic growth is inseparable from enterprise development, the vice-president noted that: “Time and again, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated beyond words that the health and survival of our enterprises are the true catalysts of a vibrant economy.

“We can no longer afford to pay lip service to supporting businesses, regardless of their scale.”

Shettima cited examples of government interventions designed to spur industrial expansion, including fiscal reforms and the Manufacturing Sector Fund, which encourages investment in key industries.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration has introduced strategic measures to bolster the nation’s economy, ensuring that enterprises like SecureID can thrive and drive national development.

“SecureID is proof that Nigeria is not just a consumer nation but a creator of world-class solutions. This is the standard we must uphold to transform our economy, create opportunities, and raise the living standards of millions of Nigerians,” the vice-president stated.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering an environment where businesses can flourish, Shettima assured the firm that the administration is ready to help local industries fulfill their potential.

“We will continue to support enterprises by fostering an environment where innovation thrives and where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed,” he added.

The highpoint of the occasion was the tour of the company’s production facility by the vice-president, accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and other dignitaries present at the event.

Also present were the Group Managing Director of SecureID Ltd, Kofo Akinkugbe and Chairman of the company, Mr Dotun Suleiman; the Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Olasupo Olusi; Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Kayode Opeifa; President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, and representatives of commercial banks, among others.