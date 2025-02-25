Senators Pass Confidence Vote in Akpabio, Refer Natasha’s Case To Ethics Committee 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senators on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, over his leadership style.

The red chamber also reviewed the issue that led to a rowdy session last week and asked its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen, to investigate the matter.

The resolutions of the upper chamber followed a point of order, bordering on privileges moved by the Senate Spokesperson, Adeyemi Adaramodu, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Adaramodu had, in his point of order, drew the attention of his colleagues to the action of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Thursday, last week, when she caused a rowdy session during plenary while protesting the sudden change of her seat without her knowledge.

He noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan erred by raising her voice while protesting the rearrangement of seats in the red chamber thereby creating a wrong impression which the mainstream and social media commentators had been feasting upon since then.

The Leader of the Senate, in his contribution, moved a motion that his colleagues should support the actions of the Senate President since the issues started last week, which was promptly done.

He also moved another motion for the matter to be referred to the Committee on Ethics, and Privileges which was massively voted for.

Details later…