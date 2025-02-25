Hashim: Babangida’s Apology Should Lead to National Healing, Reconciliation

.Says he played crucial role in emergence of Jonathan as acting president in 2010

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former presidential candidate and businessman, Mr Gbenga Hashim, has commended former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida for acknowledging his past mistakes and offering an apology to the nation.

Babangida had last week in the course of the unveiling of his memoir in Abuja publicly apologised for his annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

The former students union leader described the move as a crucial step toward national healing and reconciliation.

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) party during the 2019 general election stressed the urgent need for Nigerian leaders to acknowledge past mistakes, arguing that a culture of accountability and reconciliation is essential for national progress.

“As a nation, we need to apologize to some people so we can close the chapter on hatred and move forward. The victims of the first coup, including our founding fathers, those affected by the counter-coup, and various crises in our history—these wounds need to be addressed. Nelson Mandela worked with De Klerk to reconcile South Africa. We must also work hard to bring our country together.”

Hashim, who was detained without trial during Babangida’s eight-year military regime revealed that while he was invited to the launch of the former President’s autobiography in Abuja last week, he was unable to attend.

He, however, used the opportunity of his visit to Babangida on Tuesday to congratulate him on the success of the project, which has sparked widespread debate across the country.

The former National Spokesperson of the Peoplrs Democratic Party explained that, rather than focusing on the controversial aspects, the significance of Babangida’s admission of past mistakes should be well noted.

According to Hashim, “Babangida is not the only leader who made mistakes in office, but not everyone has found the courage and humility to admit their errors. What he has said and written are important testimonies for national reconciliation.”

Hashim clarified that he is neither a praise-singer nor a beneficiary of Babangida’s government, recalling his strong opposition to IBB’s regime and imprisonment under Decree 2.

He, however, added that since 2004, following mediation by the late Governor Abdulkadir Kure, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, and Dr. Esther Uduehi, he has come to appreciate Babangida’s qualities beyond politics.

His words: “IBB is an enigma. Despite our differences, I have come to admire his humility, simplicity, and deep love for Nigeria’s unity. To him, national unity is like a religion.”

Hashim also revealed Babangida’s pivotal behind-the-scenes role in ensuring Goodluck Jonathan became President under the Doctrine of Necessity during Nigeria’s 2010 political crisis.

According to him: “He asked me to fly in from London when some interest groups were working to prevent Jonathan from becoming Acting President. I ran errands between him and Baba in Ota. I was with IBB till 1 a.m. the night Yar’Adua was being brought back into the country. We worked with Senate Leader Teslim Folarin and Senator Pulka, who represented Jonathan’s camp. The rest, as they say, is history.”