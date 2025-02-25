Foreign Investors Eye Nigeria’s Growing Agro, Plastprint Sectors

Omolabake Fasogbon

No fewer than 100 exhibitors from over 15 countries are set to explore business opportunities in Nigeria’s burgeoning agrofood&plastprint sectors.

This is as the local food packaging business, presently raking in over €304m continued to draw new opportunities that solidifies Nigeria’s presence in global market.

Similarly, Nigeria’s surging food production from €26bn in 2016 to €36.3bn in 2020 and a projected rise by 48% further positions it as a viable investment destination.

Senior Project Manager at Fairtrade, Freyja Detjen said that the investors who will be visiting the country for 10th agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria, will enjoy unique privilege to tap into West Africa’s largest economy and leverage expertise of global players.

Detjen while speaking recently in Lagos at a press briefing heralding the event, further assured of Nigerian government’s readiness to support investors across sectors with initiatives as the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) offering tax holidays of up to five years for qualifying industries .

He hinted that the involvement of Germany as the event headline will strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and unlock new business opportunities for both Nigerian and international stakeholders.

He said, “Nigeria’s industrial growth is undeniable, and foreign investors are taking notice. The numbers speak for themselves—this is a market with immense potential. The country’s record in food, plastics, printing, and packaging technologies position it among Africa’s leading industrial players.”