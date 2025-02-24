Kogi Mourns Demise of Former NBC DG, Tom Adaba

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has mourned the passing of the first Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Professor Tom Adaba, who died in the early hours of last Saturday at the age of 84.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Ismailia Isah, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Ododo expressed grief over the demise of the ace broadcaster, communications scholar, and media administrator whom he described as a leading light for development in Nigeria and a courageous voice of the people of Ebira land and Kogi State.

According to him, “I am saddened by the death of our father and Leader, Professor Tom Adaba, who has gone to be with his maker.

“Our prayers are with his immediate family, the people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large for the colossal loss of the man who is widely regarded as a teacher, mentor and leader by many in the media profession, the academia, Ebira community and Nigeria.”

The governor condoled with the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, the Ebira people, and Kogites over the demise of Professor Adaba, who holds the traditional title of the Ohieteohueyi of Ebira land.

Born in 1941, the late Professor Adaba is a man of many firsts having served as the first Nigerian to be elected as president of the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) and also served as the first principal of the Nigeria Television College and later as the first Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission until he retired from public service in the late 1990s.