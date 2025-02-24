Emefiele Accuses Judge of Bias, Seeks Recusal in Ongoing Trial

Wale Igbintade

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has requested that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court in Lagos, recuse himself from further hearing of his case, citing bias.

At the resumed trial Monday Emefiele’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, accused the trial judge of permitting a leading question, to which the defence had objected.

During the proceedings, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the prosecution counsel representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), continued presenting the evidence-in-chief.

Leading the seventh prosecution witness, Mr. John Adetola, Oyedepo reminded the witness of his earlier testimony, where he stated that he received bribe money from John Ayoh and handed it over to Emefiele in his office.

Oyedepo then asked the witness to confirm a WhatsApp message from Eric Odoh reportedly printed from his phone by the EFCC investigators.

However, the defence objected, arguing that the document in question was only meant for identification and was not an official exhibit before the court.

Justice Oshodi overruled the objection, allowing the witness to read from the document marked for identification.

The judge cited Section 224 of the Evidence Act, which permits leading questions concerning introductory facts or undisputed matters.

In response to the ruling, Emefiele’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, argued that by the judge’s pronouncement, the court ‘s decision was that the witness had already proven that the $400,000 collected by Mr. Adetola was delivered.

Ojo contended that this premature conclusion made it impossible for the defence to fairly cross-examine the witness, and as a result, requested that Justice Oshodi recuse himself from further hearings.

Details shortly