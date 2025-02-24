  • Monday, 24th February, 2025

El-rufai: Tinubu Didn’t Want Me in His Cabinet, N’Assembly Has Nothing to Do With It

Breaking | 42 minutes ago

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, said even though President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated him and submittted his name to the National Assembly for confirmation as minister, he did not want him in his cabinet.

El-rufai was among the 48 people nominated for ministerial positions by Tinubu in 2023, but was rejected by the Senate on security grounds.

In an interview on Arise News Channel Monday night, El-rufai dismissed the reason cited for his rejection by the Senate.

“The President didn’t want me in his cabinet. The National Assembly has nothing to do with me,” El-rufai said in th Arise TV interview, the first with any media since he left office in 2023.

“The president is a human being. He changed his mind and I moved on,” the former governor said.

More details later..

