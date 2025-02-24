Delta Demotes Two Engineers over  Fraudulent Projects Certification

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government has demoted two serving engineers for issuing certificates of job completion on road projects which were yet to be completed, signaling that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori means business with his campaign of “quality project delivery and value for money for Deltans.”

The affected officers (engineers), Mr Gabriel Evuarhere and Mr. Samuel Nwokolobia, were demoted from Deputy Director to Assistant Director and Assistant Director to Chief Engineer, respectively.

The reduction in rank was contained in a letter conveying the outcome of a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegation against the duo, and signed by William O. Ogolokpe for the state Head of Service.

The two separate letters read in parts: “That you Engr. Gabriel Evuarhere is found culpable of corruption, dishonesty and failure to adhere to laid down procedure and thereby reduced you in rank by one salary grade level from the post of Deputy Director (Civil Engineer) SGL 16 to that of Assistant Director (Civil Engineer), SGL 15 with effect from 1st January 2024”; and, “That you Engr. Samuel Nwokolobia is found culpable of corruption, dishonesty, and failure to adhere to laid down procedure and thereby reduced you in rank by one salary grade level from the post of Assistant Director (Civil Engineer) SGL 15 to that of Chief Civil Engineer, SGL 14 with effect from 1st January 2024.

“Accordingly, your next promotion to the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director will now take effect from 1st January, 2028 and 1st January, 2027, respectively.”

Governor Oborevwori, who cautioned that there would be “no sacred cows in the quest to ensure quality projects delivery and value for money for Deltans”, few days ago approved the launch of the whistle blowing policy to promote the objective.

The governor, who recently conceded that the disciplinary committee tempered justice with mercy by soft-pedaling on outright dismissal from service to demotion of the affected officers, however, warned that subsequent offenders would not enjoy leniency.