Charges: NCAA Wades Into Domestic Airlines, Handling Companies Impasse

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has waded into the impasse between domestic airlines and aviation handling companies over the latter’s increase in the cost of their services, referred to as safety threshold.

Indigenous carriers had hitherto kicked against the increase in the handling companies’ charges, insisting that such increase will increase their cost of operation, which is already too high and threatening to force them out of business.

But NCAA in a meeting at the weekend arranged and presided over by the Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, directed Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) the umbrella association of indigenous airlines, and the handling companies to reach a truce on amicable agreement and hold another meeting on the matter.

Najomo also gave dateline on the truce and urged the bodies to meet on the issues before next Wednesday, February 26, 2025, when another meeting is expected to be conveyed by the authority for permanent resolution.

It was learnt that the operators under the aegis of AON had expressed deep dissatisfaction with the increment, claiming they were not consulted by the handling companies before attempting to effect the new rates.

They also alleged that the new handling rates proposed by the ground handling companies was about 600 per cent.

But the handling companies in their reaction insisted that due consultations were made by the companies, insisting that the increment was less than 300 per cent, adding that the dwindling economy and the continuous drop of naira against foreign currencies, in terms of value, necessitated their action.

However, despite the increase, it was learnt that most of the airlines have continued to services of the handling companies.

“We met today (Friday) on the spike issue of new handling rates for the indigenous airlines. As usual, the airlines poured out their minds and the handling companies too spoke on why it was necessary to increase the handling rates.

“After both parties presented their own sides on the issue, Najomo directed them to meet again and give the NCAA a feedback on their agreement. So, both parties would meet again on Monday or Tuesday next week and they are expected to give feedback to the authority on their resolutions on Wednesday,” said an official who participated in the meeting.