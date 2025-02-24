Aiyedatiwa Sworn in As Ondo Governor, Promises All-inclusive Govt

Fidelis David in Akure

Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the 7th executive governor of Ondo State, marking the beginning of his first full four-year term after completing his joint tenure with late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who died in 2023 after a prolonged illness.

The ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital, two months after he won the November 16 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 117,845 votes.

Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his running mate Olayide Adelami around 1 pm and later rode in an open van around the complex, waving to his supporters.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti; former governors Bisi Akande (Osun); Dr Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo); Olusegun Osoba (Ogun); Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande; and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Felix Idahosa, among others.

Speaking after his inauguration, Aiyedatiwa vowed that he will continue to prioritize the welfare of the people of the coastal state, foster economic growth and ensure that the state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“We are in a hurry to justify this fresh mandate entrusted to us. In the next four years, we will work with interested investors and our development partners in ensuring that our Port Ondo becomes a reality. We will also facilitate investors to explore our large deposits of bitumen for local use and export purposes, thereby generating huge revenue to the state. This has been the vision and goals of our founding fathers. There is no doubt that this would not be an easy task but we are prepared to frontally confront these challenges and succeed,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration’s New Development Agenda, ‘O’ Datiwa, O’ Dirorun’ (OUR EASE), will focus on seven key pillars — order, security and rule of law; urban/rural development via agriculture and blue economy; revolutionary tech advancement and industrialization; efficient healthcare and socio-economic welfare; adequate power and affordable energy; sustainable infrastructure development and tourism, as well as education, human capital development and entrepreneurship.

According to him, “We shall provide a level playing field for all to maximise their God-given potential, while creating an enabling environment for all to optimise the countless opportunities that abound in our state. Let me assure you that nobody will be discriminated against on account of political, cultural, religious, gender or ethnic propensities.

“By the same token, I like to appeal to our friends in the opposition parties to join hands with our administration to develop the Sunshine State. We have no need for unnecessary political distractions which are costing us time, resources and energies that could be redirected and gainfully utilised for accelerated development of the state. There is room enough for all.

“We make a solemn pledge this day that we shall lead and govern with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the progress of the state. We will prioritise the welfare of our people, particularly the most vulnerable among us — the poor, the sick and the marginalised.”

Aiyedatiwa also announced the extension of grace and mercy to 43 convicts commuted to various prison terms.

Besides, he highlighted his achievement within the last 14 months to include infrastructural development, provision of social amenities and public buildings, while he has kept on the front burner the social well-being of the people.

“We have impacted the state positively in agriculture, health, revenue generation, urban renewal, rural roads construction, education, employment, investments promotion and entrepreneurship. We like to assure you that the overwhelming renewed mandate you have freely given to us has further placed on us a huge burden of leadership and we promise never to rest on our oars,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa further expressed deep sorrow that his predecessor (Akeredolu) was not alive to witness his swearing-in ceremony, hailing his visionary leadership and tireless efforts in developing the Sunshine State.