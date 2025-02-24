Abdulrazaq Flags off Kwara Agro Input Fair, Restates Commitment to Food Security

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday launched the State Agro Inputs Fair for the year 2025 as part of his administration’s commitment to food security and agric sector transformation.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State Deputy Governor, Modupe Joel, revealed that the Fair, which was organised by the Kwara Agricultural Development Project (KWADP), an agency under the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, will last for five days.

It was designed to provide farmers early access to high-quality inputs at affordable prices, training, mechanisation support, climate advisory and market linkages.

“This fair is not just about agro inputs. It is about innovation, knowledge sharing, and creating solutions that will drive agricultural productivity. It is a platform where farmers, researchers and industry leaders connect, exchange ideas and access cutting-edge solutions that will define the future of farming in Kwara,” the governor said.

“Kwara is not just participating in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation; it is leading the charge. The bar has been set, and there is no going back. The goal is clear: greater yields, lower food prices, and a thriving, self-sufficient agricultural economy.”

The governor was represented at the event by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

Recalling how Kwara recorded the lowest food inflation rate for three consecutive months last year in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the governor called the ranking a testament to his administration’s efforts, smart policies and strategic investments.

He lauded the local farmers for their relentless hard work that he said has been complementing the government to achieve food sufficiency in the state.

At the event were the Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, Hon Gideon Saba; House member representing Patigi Constituency, Hon Musa Kareem; Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Oloruntoyosi Thomas; Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Aliyu Kora Sabi; Commissioner for House and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola; local government chairmen; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Funke Sokoya; Managing Director, Kwara ADP, Dr Khadijat Ahmed; traditional rulers; and farmers associations.

Thomas, for her part, said the fair sought to equip the farmers with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to maximize productivity and profitability this season.

The government is committed to strengthening agriculture through mechanization, provision of extension services for farmers, distribution of inputs, provision of tractors to local governments, and support for dry-season farming, she added.

“Beyond discounted fertilizers, seeds and agrochemicals, this fair provides practical workshops on modern farming techniques, pest control, and post-harvest management,” she added.

“Farmers will also benefit from NiMET’s climate advisory for informed decision-making, security insights to protect their investments, and opportunities like the outgrowers scheme for expanded market access. I urge all participants to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Sokoya, in her remarks, encouraged participants to explore available opportunities and apply the knowledge gained.

The Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Umar Mahmud Aboki, hailed the governor for the initiative, saying the programme attests to the commitment of his administration to supporting farmers and advancing the agricultural sector in the state.

The Elerin of Adanla, Oba David Oyerinola Adedunmoye, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in attendance, described the fair as unique and timely.