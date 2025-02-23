Maureen Tamuno’s Inspiring Mileage at AICL 

Since her appointment as Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) by the Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno has proven that she is ready for business! One of her most remarkable achievements has been driving investment to the Federal Capital Territory.

She is not just a leader who is just occupying office but actively transforming AICL and gradually achieving her major vision of repositioning Abuja beyond its role as Nigeria’s administrative capital, transforming it into a thriving business and investment hub for Africa.

Of course, she has achieved all these with the support of her boss, Wike, whose unwavering support and commitment to advancing the vision of the FCT as a leading investment destination, has greatly assisted AICL in giving the capital city a new lease of life.

As she clocks one in office in April, the seasoned diplomat inaugurated various projects embarked on by AICL across FCT.

She will be leading her team of achievers at AICL for an investors’ forum in the UK on June 19, 2025, with the theme ‘Exploring Investment Opportunities in Africa’s Gateway. Nigeria.’ This is expected to create a platform that will connect European investors and Nigerians living in Europe and to showcase investment opportunities in Abuja.

Also stated is that the second edition of Abuja Business & Investment EXPO (ABISummit2025) is expected to take place from October 21-25, 2025, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) with the theme ‘Empowering Sustainable Growth: Unlocking Potential in Emerging Markets.’ This summit will build on the foundation laid by ABIS 2024 in driving innovation, encouraging collaborations and solidifying Abuja’s role as a key investment hub in Africa.

In alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the AICL is committed to leveraging these investment forums to drive the economic growth of the FCT.

But beyond this, Tamuno has also created an environment where open dialogue thrives. She is not afraid to commend great work or offer constructive criticism where necessary, knowing that honest feedback builds a stronger institution. Criticism, when given with sincerity and love, leads to growth, and that is exactly what is happening at AICL.