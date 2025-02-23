Kogi Gas Plant Is Not A Political Manoeuvre By Any Senator, Says Lawmaker 

New facts are emerging following the controversy over the attribution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Presidential Gas Initiative’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) projects in Kogi State to a senator from the state, who allegedly claimed credit for influencing the project.

Social media has been flooded with posts, particularly from supporters of a former Deputy President of the Senate, criticizing Delta State’s three All Progressives Congress (APC) senators for failing to counter the Kogi senator’s alleged diversion of projects meant for Delta State to Kogi State.

Some commentators see this as a calculated media attack by the former Deputy Senate President’s team to undermine the APC senators.

However, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ughelli North South, and Udu federal constituency, has clarified the facts surrounding the CNG projects.

He denounced the misinformation over the project and emphasized that the gas plant in Kogi State is not a political manoeuvre of any senator but an economic decision facilitated by existing gas infrastructure.

According to him, gas projects fall under the House Committee on Gas, not the Local Content Committee, as some falsely claim.

He also refuted the notion that the present administration initiated the pipeline transporting gas from the Niger Delta to Niger Republic, reminding Nigerians that former President Muhammadu Buhari started the project.

“Such large-scale infrastructure projects require long-term planning and are beyond the tenure of a single administration,” he said.

Waive pointed out that Niger Delta lawmakers in the nineth National Assembly never opposed the pipeline construction during Buhari’s tenure.

“If this project were truly questionable, why did Niger Delta representatives remain silent then?” He asked, asserting that controversy only arose when political actors sought to exploit it for their gain.

He reiterated that the decision to construct five CNG plants in Kogi State is purely economical, as the pipeline already provides easy access for distribution to the northern region.

However, he expressed concern that the Kogi senator is attempting to claim undue credit for the project, thereby misleading the public.

He warned that such narratives aim to manipulate public opinion against Niger Delta lawmakers.

Waive called for an end to the politicization of this vital infrastructure project and condemned smear campaigns against the leaders working for Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Those spreading these falsehoods should reconsider their actions, as misinformation ultimately harms the very people they claim to represent,” he said.

A Delta APC chieftain, speaking anonymously, criticized the former Deputy Senate President’s media team for attempting to tarnish the image of APC lawmakers over political differences.

“After reading Hon. Waive’s well-articulated position, one wonders what the former DSP’s media team aims to achieve by spinning false narratives about the Kogi gas project despite knowing the truth; yet sponsored lies against the Delta State members of National Assembly to deceive the public and gain cheap political points. I think Delta APC and its leadership should move past this ugly past,” he added.

On October 18, 2024, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) and A4E Energy signed an agreement to construct a 100 mmscf/d natural gas distribution facility in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

According to NNPCL’s official website, the gas facility (city-gate) will supply natural gas to various domestic LNG facilities, CNG compression sites, and other gas-dependent facilities in Ajaokuta.

These projects align with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas and Presidential CNG initiatives to drive Nigeria’s industrialization and transportation sector.

On January 31, 2025, NNPCL also commenced the construction of five mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta as part of its commitment to the country’s gas revolution.

According to a news medium, the initiative aims to expand domestic gas utilization, boost energy access, support industrialization and create jobs.

NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, had emphasized that Ajaokuta was chosen for its strategic location, as the company’s pipeline network already reaches the area.

Farouk Ahmed, The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, highlighted Ajaokuta’s emergence as a hub for gas infrastructure projects, including CNG compression and refuelling stations, enabled by government policies such as the Decade of Gas, the Presidential CNG Initiative and executive directives.