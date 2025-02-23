INEC’s Ridiculous War against Vote-buying?

Many Nigerians who thought that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had practical ideas on how to improve on the conduct of the 2027 general election were shocked last week when the commission proposed a law limiting cash possession at polling units to N50,000.

The suggestion was put forward during a consultative meeting attended by INEC officials, security operatives and members of Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja.

During the meeting, INEC’s Director of Litigation and Prosecution, Tanimu Muhammed, said politicians often carry large amounts of money on election day, claiming falsely that the money is for party agents and logistical expenses.

Muhammed proposed that individuals should not be allowed to carry more than N50,000 within polling areas during elections.

He argued that unrestricted cash at polling units encourages vote buying and compromises the integrity of elections.

Is it that Muhammed doesn’t know how huge N50,000 is considering the level of poverty and hardship ravaging the land?

In a country with massive poverty, and where people are ready to do anything for money, no matter how small, doesn’t he know that N50,000 can buy 50 votes in Nigeria?

Is N5,000 or N10,000 not enough to cater for the needs of someone who steps out of his or her house to cast a vote? What does the person need N50,000 for?

With movement restricted and on election day, voters do not need public transport to go and vote.

So, why should someone carry N50,000 in his pocket to the polling station?

By the time two, three and more persons of the same political party are allowed to carry N50,000 to polling stations, hundreds of thousands of naira would have been quietly accumulated by the party for vote-buying.

The commission’s proposal for a law limiting cash possession at polling units to N50,000 should be declared dead on arrival.