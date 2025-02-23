Ebose Osegha  Excites with New Book

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Insurance, Ebose Osegha, has once again demonstrated his exceptional skills in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Known for his dynamic and cosmopolitan approach, Dr Osegha has been a driving force within the company since his appointment in February 2018. Before his current role, he served as the Executive Director for Business Development and Marketing, having joined Anchor Insurance in January 2017.

Osegha’s academic credentials are impressive and extensive. Recognising the importance of sharing knowledge and experiences to guide aspiring entrepreneurs, Dr. Osegha launched his book, titled ‘Entrepreneurial Leadership & Learning Orientation’ on February 12, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

The book aims to provide valuable insights into the complexities of entrepreneurship by highlighting both the challenges and rewards based on his personal experiences in the sector. Through this initiative, Dr. Osegha hopes to inspire and mentor the next generation of business leaders, equipping them with the tools necessary for success.

The ground-breaking launch was marked by an impressive gathering of distinguished guests, including the esteemed former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Ayonku. The event also welcomed General Ike Nwachukwu, who has had a notable career as a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Prince Julius Adelusi, a respected former Minister for Health and Human Resources. Representing the former President Olusegun Obasanjo was his wife, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, adding a significant touch of gravitas to the occasion. Nigerian music star Patoranking also thrilled guests with his music.