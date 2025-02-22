Okpebholo Condoles Family of Man Killed by Mast in Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed deep sadness and condolences to the family of Pius Etim, a young man who tragically lost his life due to an unfortunate incident on Thursday evening at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, following a heavy rainfall.

Governor Okpebholo described the collapsed mast that killed Etim during the heavy rainfall as “unfortunate, sad and painful.”

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fred Itua, said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a young man, Pius Etim, during the intense rainfall and collapse of a mast at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.”

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the deceased family during this difficult time, the governor added, “On behalf of the people of Edo State, I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Pius Etim. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of grief.”

The late Etim was said to have met his untimely death when an old radio mast in the stadium fell on him while he was trying to protect some musical equipment from being damaged when a heavy downpour began on that Thursday evening.

The musical equipment was said to have been mounted in preparation for a praise worship to celebrate the 100 day in office of Governor Okpebholo.

According to an eye witness, the mast fell on him and tore his skull apart and he died on the spot.