FG: 29 Correctional Facilities to Be Relocated from Urban Centres

·Tunji-Ojo: Tinubu committed to service’s efficiency, reform

. Inaugurates vehicles, guard booths

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Approval has been given by the federal government for the relocation of 29 of the nation’s 256 custodial centres from urban centres.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during the inauguration of some operational vehicles for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

Tunji-Ojo during the event noted that paramilitary jobs were not poverty alleviation schemes but rather serious career paths, explaining that the newly established paramilitary academy is aimed at fostering young talent for the Service.

He said in terms of relocating our correctional centres, the President has graciously approved the relocation of about 29 of our custodial centres, stating that: “The process has started, and we are determined to complete it.”

He cited facilities such as those in Agodi (Ibadan), Ikoyi (Lagos), Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Suleja as those to be affected.

“Some of these facilities were built as far back as 1914. With urbanisation catching up, it is imperative that we relocate them to ensure security and efficiency,” he said.

He further emphasised that the academy, similar to institutions like the Police Academy and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), would serve as a degree-awarding institution to help nurture young Nigerians for lifelong careers in paramilitary roles.

He said, “The idea is to catch them young,” while noting that in some areas, custodial facilities are located near state government houses, markets, or residential areas, which calls for the need to relocate them.

The minister also unveiled five Bullet-Resistant Guard-booths stationed at various key locations, including the NCoS national headquarters in Abuja, Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, and Maximum Security Custodial Centres in Port Harcourt, Kano, and Lagos.

The booths are equipped with long-range surveillance capabilities and resistance to high-level threats such as 12.7mm ammunition and will bolster security at the facilities.

The minister who reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s Correctional Service, unveiled 39 operational vehicles.

The vehicles were part of NCoS’ efforts to address challenges related to inmate transportation and security, especially concerning Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs).

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that the current administration, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was determined to enhance the efficiency and security of the correctional system.

“The transformation of our correctional facilities is not just about infrastructure; it is about restoring dignity to inmates and ensuring that our officers work in a conducive environment.”

He announced that the vehicles would be distributed to various correctional facilities nationwide to improve the transportation of inmates, particularly those awaiting trial.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing longstanding issues in the para-military services, particularly career stagnation.

“No administration in Nigeria’s history has demonstrated such dedication to the welfare of correctional officers and inmates like this government. Over 50,000 personnel have been promoted in less than two years, and by March, the 2025 promotion list will be announced,” he assured.

Furthermore, Tunji-Ojo announced the federal government’s approval for the recruitment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to enhance medical care in correctional centers. “Health is a fundamental right. We cannot talk about reformation and rehabilitation if we neglect the health needs of inmates,” he stated.

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Chairman of the Board of Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services, Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (rtd), and representatives of the Senate and House Committees on Interior. Also present were the Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, and representatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Fire Service.

The Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Nwakuche, expressed appreciation for the federal government’s intervention, revealing that of the 80,066 inmates currently in custody, 53,225 are awaiting trial. He noted that the acquisition of operational vehicles would significantly improve the efficiency of inmate transportation and enhance security.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged personnel of the para-military services to remain disciplined and committed to their duties, assuring them that the federal government remains steadfast in its mission to transform Nigeria’s correctional system. “This is a new era of reformation, rehabilitation, and transformation. We must all work together to make our correctional service a model for Africa and beyond,” he concluded.

It was gathered that as of February 17, 2025, the total population of inmates stood at 80,066, with 66 per cent (53,225) being pre-trial inmates, highlighting the ongoing need for secure and efficient transportation of awaiting trial inmates to court.