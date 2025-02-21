Taraba Returns 198 Rustled Cattle to Owners

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Taraba State government has returned 198 rustled cattle intercepted in the state by troops of 6 Brigade Nigeria Army and local hunters back to their rightful owners.

Troops of 6 Brigade had on 27th of January, 2025 intercepted 222 cows and 58 sheep at Namnai village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State which were believed to have been rustled from Kampanin Zurak in Plateau State.

Three suspects namely Sabiu Lawal, Haruna Ayuba, and Yusuf Mukawo, all from Kampanin Zurak were arrested by the troops in connection to the rustling.

Handing over the cattles to their owners in Jalingo on Thursday, the Chairman of the Committee on Recovery of Stolen Cows to Owners, Dr. Aminu Jauro Hassan, stated that the committee was able to ascertain the owners of 198 out of a total 222 cows.

Dr Hassan, who is the Chairman of Jalingo Local Government Areas as well as ALGON Chairman in the State disclosed that the committee screened 52 owner groups using traditional methods to ascertain the veracity of their claims to ownership of the cows leaving 24 cows yet unclaimed.

He further disclosed that the owners of the rustled cows are from Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba State just as he assured the people that the committee would continue to announce to the public for the owners of the remaining cows to come for them.

Hassan listed the other members of the committee to include the Chairmen of Ardo Kola, Gassol, Lau and Karim Lamido local government areas as well as representatives of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and security agencies.

He, however, commended the state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas for his commitment towards ensuring that the cows are returned to their rightful owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Taraba State, Alhaji Yau Ibrahim, also commended Governor Kefas for returning the stolen cows to their rightful owners, saying such efforts would enhance peaceful coexistence of the people.