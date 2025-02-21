  • Friday, 21st February, 2025

Tantita, NSCDC Strengthen Partnership in Fight Against Oil Theft

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The management team of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSNL) and top hierarchy of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) moved to strengthen partnership in the fight against oil theft and other national assets.

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Ahmed Audi, visited the Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSNL) operational headquarters in Warri yesterday as part of efforts to deepen partnership with the private security outfit.

Receiving the Commandant-General, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, (TSSNL) Kestin Pondi highlighted the company’s achievements for the significant improvement in crude oil production and the restoration of aquatic life in the Niger Delta.

He said TSSNL, in conjunction with other government security agencies, have succeeded significantly in curbing oil theft and environmental degradation in its area of operations.

“As of today, we have surpassed two million barrels per day in crude oil production. Our waters are now very clean and our people can fish again.

Before now, if you threw bread into the river, you would hardly see any fish eating it. But today, thanks to Tantita Security Services, the fishes are back”, he said.

Pondi commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for providing a level playing field for private security firms assisting in the fight against oil theft.

“When you give someone a job, another thing is to ensure fairness. We must appreciate the government for allowing us to operate effectively,” he said.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who visited Tantita headquarters, as part of his operational tour of the Niger Delta, acknowledged the company’s contributions to securing oil facilities.

“I am on a tour to assess security operations in the region and I must commend Tantita for its efforts.

“You are not the only ones securing pipelines, but you are doing well, particularly in terms of welfare. That is why we have maintained a strong collaboration.

“We will continue to work together because our ultimate goal is the same, ensuring safety and security in the oil sector,” he assured.

