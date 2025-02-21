Rivers, Firm Train Teachers on Digital Education

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

An indigenous information technology (IT ) firm, Cinfores Limited in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Education and State Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has trained teachers on educational technology.

Cinfores Limited, developed a dynamic online platform called TeachersHub (www.teachershub.com.ng), dedicated to the continuous growth and development of teachers at every stage of their careers.

TeachersHub is an innovative digital platform that serves as a vital bridge between traditional teaching methods and the rapidly evolving landscape of modern education.

The platform was officially launched yesterday during the third edition of the Compulsory Teachers’ Training Programme on Educational Technology Adoption, held at the Rumuokwuta Girls Secondary School in Port Harcourt.

In his speech at the event, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Ovy Chukwuma, encouraged the use of the TeachersHub platform and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to quality education.

He urged teachers to embrace technology to remain relevant in the profession.

Dr Chukwuma further mentioned that the ministry of education would onboard teachers and schools onto the “TeachersHub” platform, a move that is expected to enhance interactivity among teachers, administrators, and policymakers in both public and private schools.

This, he noted, would streamline policy harmonisation, communication, and decision-making within the education sector.

The platform is also expected to help in the re-evaluation of school standards, ensuring that only government-certified institutions are onboarded.

The compulsory teachers’ training programme introduced participants to technology-based teaching methods, covering topics such as: Technology Integration in the Classroom, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Tech-Based Support for Learners with Special Needs among others.

The State Chairman of NAPPS, Mr. Sunday Adafe-Jaja, highlighted the importance of equipping teachers with ICT skills to align with modern-day teaching practices.

He stated that the initiative marks a new era in school administration, ensuring that teachers are equipped with 21st-century skills to compete on a global scale.

A professor of Educational Technology at the University of Port Harcourt and a facilitator at the programme, Prof Esther Fomsi, stressed the importance of digital literacy among teachers, regardless of their age.

She expressed concerns over the widening gap between digitally savvy students and teachers who lack technological proficiency, warning that this disparity could severely impact learning outcomes.

Dr Ella Gogo from Cinfores Limited explained that the TeachersHub was specifically designed to bridge the technological gap identified by Professor Fomsi.

She assured participants of the platform’s effectiveness in streamlining education management, lesson delivery, and teacher-student interactions.

She added that “the platform will provide teachers with real-time access to digital teaching resources, assessments, and administrative tools.”

TeachersHub is regarded as a revolutionary tool for school administrators, enabling efficient management of teacher records, tracking professional development, and ensuring adherence to government policies.

Participants at the programme noted that the interactive training helped them overcome their initial fears of using technology in the classroom.