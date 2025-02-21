HoS Holds Valedictory Session for Accountant-General of the Federation, Perm. Secretary

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Civil Service(HoS) of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack has held a special valedictory ceremony in honour of the

Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein and the erstwhile Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji.

The special session was held at the monthly Service-Wide Meeting of the Head of the Service of the Federation with permanent secretaries, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Madein will be retiring from the service on March 7, 2025, while Ayodeji bowed out on February 8, 2025. In her remarks, Walson-Jack extolled the virtues of both retiring officers, describing their careers as exemplary and impactful.

She paid glowing tributes to Dr. Madein, describing her as a trailblazer and an icon of public service. She noted that as the first female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Madein shattered barriers, championed financial reforms, and set new standards of excellence.

“Today, we celebrate an icon, a trailblaser, and a dedicated public servant. As Nigeria’s first female Accountant-General of the Federation, she redefined excellence in public service. Through her visionary leadership, integrity, and innovation, she transformed the financial management landscape of the nation,” Mrs. Walson-Jack stated.

She further emphasised that under Madein’s leadership, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation achieved significant milestones, including the digitization of financial operations, strengthening of revenue generation, and enhancement of fiscal responsibility. Dr. Madein was also lauded for her commitment to capacity building, which ensured the training and development of treasury officers nationwide.

She also praised Ayodeji as a visionary leader and a paragon of public service as well as highlighted his ability to manage complex national projects with precision, streamline processes, institutionalise best practices, and uphold transparency as a hallmark of the system.

Walson-Jack concluded by thanking the retirees for their service, stating, “Your legacies of diligence and professionalism will inspire generations to come. We thank you, we honour you, and we wish you boundless success in this new chapter of your lives”.

In their responses, the retirees expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the nation meritoriously. They thanked the Head of Service for her exemplary leadership and dedication, while also encouraging their colleagues to remain committed to service and finish strong.