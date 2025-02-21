Group Asks IGP To Probe Akeredolu’s Death

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A civil society group, the Organisation of Justice for Equity Sustenance, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of a former governor of Ondo State, the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu passed away in December 2023 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His death has since fuelled tensions between his widow, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and Omowunmi Isaac, the state’s finance commissioner.

The former first lady, in a recent interview, spoke candidly about her late husband’s illness, criticising the heavy reliance on spiritual interventions.

She also condemned the reappointment of Omowunmi Isaac, who had previously been removed from office under her husband’s administration.

“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky [Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa] brought her back. We are watching,” she remarked.

Reacting to the statement, Isaac accused the late Akeredolu’s widow of maligning her character and demanded a retraction.

However, the civil society group, in a statement in Abuja by Oscar David Kalu, the group’s Director of Media and Public Communication, said the police investigation would unravel the mystery behind Akeredolu’s death.

Part of the statement read: “We, as an organisation, will not allow such serious and sensitive claim about our late and beloved governor to be ignored. Therefore, we call on the Inspector General of Police to investigate this allegation.”

The group emphasized that murder is a criminal offence and a matter of public interest and social justice, which must not be taken lightly, particularly when it concerns the death of a sitting governor.