FUL Shut Down Over Continued Unrest after the Death of 5 Students

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Management of the Federal University , Lokoja, has ordered the indefinite closure of the University following students unrest that greeted the untimely death of five of their colleagues who lost their lives in a fatal accident at Felele area on Monday.

The rampaging students have been blocking Okene – Lokoja- Abuja highways since Tuesday morning protesting the death of their colleagues .

This was contained in circular issued by Registrar and Secretary to governing council ,Mrs. Rebecca Okojie, and copy of which was made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

“The University following the unfortunate loss of the lives of five students to a tragic trailer accident at Felele city centre on Monday, 17” February , 2025, students have barricaded the gates of the university despite magnanimous interventions from the the State Government as well as frantic efforts and appeal by the University Management for calm.

“Accordingly, arising from the advice of the State Security Agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice-Chancellor after due consultation with Mangement has decided on behalf of Senate, that the University (both campuses) be dosed down indefinitely within one hour of release of this circular.

“Students are therefore, to vacate the campuses on/or before 12 noon, today, Thursday, 20” February, 2025. Please note for strict compliance, the circular stated .

Earlier the students have threatened to block the Abuja-Lagos highway if the federal government failed to stop the incessant killing of their colleagues by trucks.

The President, Student Union Government (SUG),Benjamin Timothy who made the threat during the procession at the Falele Campus, Lokoja, said the students were tired of mourning their colleagues.

Five of the institution’s students were killed on Monday when an articulated vehicle lost control and crushed a shuttle bus carrying students.

“The five students killed on Monday have brought the number to 12 students killed by trucks in avoidable accidents in just a space of two months,” the SUG President decried.

Timothy said that the peaceful demonstration staged on Wednesday was a signal to the authorities concerned to do something drastic about the continuous massacre of innocent students along the highway or they would barricade the highway.

“We have given the authorities 72 hours to address the incessant killings of our fellow students or we file out of the streets in huge protest.

“The five fellow students that were killed on Monday brought the casualty to 12. We can’t keep folding our arms to see those trucks keep on killing us like chickens.