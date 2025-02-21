Benue Govt Earmarks over N194bn for Infrastructure, Agriculture in 2025

George Okoh in Makurdi





Benue State Government has said it would spend N194 billion on infrastructure, agriculture and food security respectively in 2025.

The Director General, State Budget Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol, stated this during the breakdown of the 2025 budget, tagged “Budget of Human Capital Development, Food Security and Digital Economy.”

He explained that the 2025 budget was prepared to accommodate the vulnerable, unemployed, and nano businesses.

Prof. Andohol maintained that the budget also provides for the construction of Skills Acquisition Centres in 3 senatorial zones for 600 female IDPs, completion of a 360-capacity conference hall at SEMA, and relocation of IDPs with livelihood support through agriculture.

He noted that the total budget for the 2025 fiscal year was estimated at N550.1 billion.

He said the budget breakdown showed that recurrent expenditure will gulp N192.5 billion, while capital expenditure will take N357.6 billion.

The DG noted that Sectoral Allocation from budget estimate included Infrastructure N110 billion (20%), Education & Knowledge Management N82.5 billion (15%), Health & Human Services N82.5 billion (15%), Agriculture & Food Security N84.1 billion (15.28%), Security N46.9 billion (8.52%), Law & Order N26.7 billion (4.8%), Digital Economy N18.7 billion (3.4%), and Commerce N58.7 billion (10.63%).

The budget funding sources, according to the DG, will include N430.3 billion from the Federation Account, N35.6 billion from Independent Revenue (IGR), and N84.2 billion from Aids and Grants, and Capital Development Fund Receipts.

His words: “Some of the key projects highlighted in the budget include the construction of the Faculty of Engineering at Benue State University, upgrade of secondary and technical colleges, and rehabilitation of medical facilities.

“The budget includes initiatives such as “Alia Cares” for vulnerable, unemployed, and nano businesses, establishment of 12 markets in the 3 senatorial zones, and upgrading of the Makurdi Modern Market and the Abattoir in North Bank.

“The agricultural sector receives N84.08 billion (15.28% of the budget), focusing on construction of feeder roads, rural access, and agricultural marketing, as well as provision of agricultural inputs and training for farmers while the budget allocates N110 billion (20% of the budget) for construction of rural and urban roads, completion of water schemes, renovation of government buildings, and construction of new governor’s complex and legacy buildings.

“The budget also includes establishment of technical and innovation hubs, operation light up Benue State, and enhancing power distribution across the state. It also provides for purchase of vehicles and security gadgets for “Anyam Nyor” and support of other security agencies, as well as recruitment and training of “Anyam Nyor” security personnel.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula while speaking at the occasion said Governor Alia emphasized the importance of staying within the limits of recurring revenue to build a sustainable future for Benue State