BBYDI Attends AI Summit in Paris, Unveils Project to Combat Online GBV

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non governmental organisation based in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has joined world leaders, international organisations, representatives of civil society, the private sector, the academic and research communities in Paris, France, for the Global AI Action Summit.

The event was held between 10 and 11 February, 2025.

Hosted by the French government, the event took place at the Grand Palais in Paris and was co-chaired by French President, Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

A statement issued by the BBYDI in Ilorin yesterday said that, the summit was aimed to collectively establish scientific foundations, develop solutions, and set standards for more sustainable AI that serves collective progress and the public interest.

It further described the summit as “an important opportunity to showcase ecosystems fostering the development and deployment of AI, while promoting concrete initiatives by a wide range of stakeholders contributing to this collective effort.”

BBYDI was represented at the event by its Global Director, Abideen Olasupo and its Programme Specialist-Technology-Facilitated GBV, Taibat Hussain, who both participated in different sessions at the summit, including a side event tagged ‘Laboratory for Women’s rights online’, which was hosted by the French Ministry for Europ9e and Foreign Affairs.

Launched in 2024, the Laboratory for Women’s Rights Online is a global, multi-stakeholder platform focused on identifying, preventing, and combating online and technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), including AI-generated GBV.

In addition to fostering dialogue, the laboratory supports transnational projects aimed at addressing TFGBV worldwide.

Each year, through this laboratory, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs selects five projects through an open call, providing financial and logistical support to scale up these innovative solutions and research initiatives in this space.

Among the five projects selected this year was ‘HerSafeSpace’, a project developed by BBYDI.

Presentating of the project before members of the Board of the Laboratory during the side event, the BBYDI global executive director, Mr. Olasupo described HerSafeSpace as an AI-powered chatbot designed to combat online gender violence in West Africa.

“This AI-driven tool will provide real-time support for women and girls facing online violence, educate them on their digital rights and safety measures, and collect and analyse data to inform policy and future interventions,” he stated.

Also speaking, Taibat Hussain, who explained that the design of the AI chatbot was guided by UNESCO’s AI ethics recommendations, emphasised the project’s goal of increasing awareness about online gender-based violence and ensuring a safer digital environment for women and girls.

“As part of this initiative, we will conduct digital safety education for women and girls and engage in data-driven advocacy and local partnerships to ensure sustainable impact,” she added.

Hussain appreciated the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for supporting the HerSafeSpace project, noting that “online gender-based violence is a growing pandemic that requires urgent and collaborative action to combat.”

Shortly after the presentation, the BBYDI global director, in a chat with newsmen in Ilorin, emphasised the need for critical stakeholders, including governments, tech companies, civil society, and international organisations, to continue to collaborate in ensuring that AI remains open, inclusive, and safe.

Olasupo stressed that as AI continues to evolve, it is essential to develop frameworks and policies that prioritise ethical considerations, transparency, and accountability.

He also called for greater support for AI innovations that safeguard people and promote sustainable development.