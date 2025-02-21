Abia Eyes N120bn IGR, Deploys Withholding Tax Payments Platform

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State is unrelenting in its efforts to achieve its target of generating N120 billion in internally-generated revenue (IGR) this year and is relying on technology to enhance a favourable outcome.

To this end, the government has through the State Internal Revenue Service(AIRS), deployed WHT-P, a payment platform for the seamless collection of withholding tax with staffs of the agency trained on its operation.

Abia Governor, Alex Otti had in the 2025 fiscal policy gave IGR estimate of N100.6 billion but it was later reversed and jerked to N120 billion apparently in response to more windows of revenue collections and enabling technologies.

Speaking on the capabilities of the WHT platform now in use by AIRS, the Appmart Chief Technical Officer(CTO), Chief Anthony Umejiofor, said that the platform was aimed at improving tax compliance.

According to him, the withholding tax payers can register online at wht.abia.tax and validate their Abia State Social Identity Number(ABSSIN), upload and review their WHT schedule, and make secure payments at any bank.

The Executive Chairman of AIRS, Professor Udochukwu Ogbonna corroborated the Appmart CTO on the effectiveness of WHT. He said that it was essentially created to trace the Withholding Tax payers, give them their full tax assessment to ensure they pay the appropriate tax.

‘What we did today was to create this platform so that all the Withholding Taxes paid are monitored by the AIRS to ensure that the full tax is paid and collected,” he said.