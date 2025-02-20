Tinubu Appoints Enyiekere As Chairman Of National Assembly Service Commission

* Names 12 other board members

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Saviour Enyiekere as the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the President of the Senate.

According to a statement on Thursday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geo-political zones.

The 12 members are: Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka (North-west); Aminu Ibrahim Malle, Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud (North-east); Mark Hanmation Tersoo, Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun (North-central); Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun (South-west); Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Festus Ifesinachi Odii (South-east); and Patrick A. Giwa and Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong (South-south).

Like the chairperson, members of the commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.