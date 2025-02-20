Lookman Reacts to Gasperini’s Comments as ‘Deeply Disrespectful’

Duro Ikhazuagbe

African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman who missed a penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 home defeat to crash out of the UEFA Champions League in the playoffs stage on Tuesday night, has reacted to his Coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s comments describing him as “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen.”

Club Brugge stunned Atalanta 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff tie to dump the Italian side out with a 5-2 aggregate win and reach the last 16.

The Nigerian international who came from the bench in the second half to score barely one minute after his introduction into the clash with Club Brugge, described Gasperini’s comments as “deeply disrespectful” and “hurtful.”

But for a VAR review, Lookman who scored a second goal that was disallowed before missing the penalty, insisted that singling him out for blame for the ouster was the most unfair thing to do by the coach.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first.

“This makes what happened last (Tuesday) night even more hurtful. Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with Tuesday night’s result.

Gasperini said Lookman has a “terrible record (in penalty taking) even in training”, adding that Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere were better options to take the spot kick and did not know why the Nigerian did.

The Super Eagles forward revealed that he did not put himself forward to take the kick as stressed by the coach. “During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which I’ll continue to do.”

Lookman was Atalanta’s hero last season when they won the Europa League, netting a hat-trick in the final when they beat Bayer Leverkusen who had been undefeated all season. This season, he has scored 15 times for the Bergamo side.