IBB: I Regret Annulment of June 12 Election, I Take Full Responsibility

Close to 32 years after the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, the then military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, for the first time on Thursday expressed deep regrets for the annulment of the election widely adjudged to be free, fair and most credible in the history of Nigeria.

Babangida, who expressed the regrets in Abuja at the unveiling of his autobiography titled, “A Journey in Service” and the launch of his presidential library, admitted that the June 12 Presidential election was the most credible, free and fair, saying it was unfortunate that the administration that devised a near perfect electoral system could not complete the process.

He said: “Undoubtedly credible, free and fair Elections were held on in June 12, 1993. However, the tragic irony of history remains that the administration that devised a near perfect electoral system and conducted those near perfect elections could not complete the process.

“That accident of history is most regrettable, the nation is entitled to expect my impression of regret.

“As the leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch. And June 12 happened under my watch.

“Mistakes and oversights happened in quick succession. And I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in the supreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive.

“Our nation’s march to democracy was interrupted, a fact that I deeply regret, but Nigeria survived and democracy is still alive, a testament to resilience and commitment to progress.

“This book is part of my personal story of what was national history. I did not travel alone. I undertake the challenging walk of leadership in the company of many patriots.”

He said his eight-year administration confronted monumental challenges, adding that the reforms introduced by his administration also caused discomfort to Nigerians.

According to him: “I have had to contend with these questions all the time. When will you tell your side of the story? Understandably, our period of service is somehow evoked and rightly so, many questions and stories among our public.

“This book, which chronicles my experiences, decisions and challenges during our national service tries to answer some of these questions from my modest perspective.

