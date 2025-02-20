FG Revokes 98-km Oyo-Ogbomoso Road Contract 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Thursday, said the Federal Government has terminated the 98km Oyo-Ogbomoso road contract awarded to RCC Construction Company.

This was just as the member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government towards ensuring federal roads across the country particularly in Oyo State are safe, durable and efficient for all users.

Umahi, who was represented by the Acting Director of Highways, South-west, Mrs. Comfort Emayoun, made the disclosure at the Oyo Federal Roads Stakeholders’ Engagement in Ibadan, with the theme, ‘Enhancing Federal Roads in Oyo State: Challenges and Sustainable Solutions’, which brought together key stakeholders to discuss the state of federal roads in the state.

According to the minister, the project was long overdue but assured the audience that it would soon be re-awarded to another contractor, adding that the contract revocation was necessitated by the prolonged delay in completing the road, which has caused hardship for commuters and slowed economic activities in the area.

He maintained that the government remained committed to delivering the road in the shortest possible time.

Alabi, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Works, noted that roads are the lifelines of commerce, trade and daily life, adding that the condition of federal roads in Oyo State remains a pressing concern that requires immediate and collective action.

He stated that the gathering was not just about highlighting challenges but proffering solutions.

He said: “It is about bringing together the voices that matter like government officials, engineers, transporters, business owners, and the everyday road users, to discuss, deliberate and chart a clear course towards improving our road network.”

He however urged all Nigerians, particularly people in the state, to collaborate towards a sustainable framework that will ensure all federal roads in Oyo State are motorable.