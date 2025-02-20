Expert States Importance of Leadership, Management Skills for Church Ministries

Funmi Ogundare

As MacPherson University, Ogun State, prepares for its convocation ceremony, scheduled to hold on February 28, the Chief Executive Officer, Christian Leadership Skills Incorporated, Rev. Albert Aina, has reaffirmed the critical importance of effective management and leadership in maintaining successful church ministries.

Aina, who made this known recently, at a press conference to announce the graduation of 42 pioneer students of Executive Diploma in Church Management at the institution, explained that church leaders must be equipped with the tools necessary to manage not only spiritual matters but also the day-to-day operations of the church.

According to him, “The executive diploma in Church Management will place at the disposal of participants, a tremendous array of powerful and value-neutral tools that, when used properly, will take their ministries to where they have always dreamed of.

“Participants will be made to see how business principles and management will supercharge their ministries to reach their God-given potentials.”

He expressed concern that running a ministry/church is more difficult than running profit enterprises and that the resources are tighter, often volunteer-driven, the measure of success is less obvious and there are no well-established best practices for maximising results.

“However, many church leaders can’t find the time and finances to attend secular business schools and learn the principles and practices that will help them to steward with excellence,” Aina who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), stated .

He pointed out that many pastors, despite their spiritual calling, struggle with the administrative aspects of church leadership.

Aina noted that research found that 80 per cent of what pastors are traditionally taught are not applicable to church leadership.

This gap in skills, he argued, is a significant barrier to effective leadership and growth within the church and society.

“Pastors are majorly concerned with church attendance, building and cash,” he stated, adding that they need to be adequately trained and equipped with character, competence and chemistry for the growth of the church.

Aina described the course as first of its kind in Africa, a three-month online ministerial development and training programme designed for general overseers, senior pastors, church leaders and Christian business executives and professionals.

“The Christian Leadership Skills Incorporated provides and facilitates the curriculum, while the McPherson University is responsible for the administration and certification of the successful candidates,” he said.