Court Grants Portable N2m Bail, Warns against Speaking on Social Media

James Sowole in Abeokuta

An Ogun State Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, on Thursday, granted controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, bail to the tune of N2m and a surety in like sum.

Magistrate O.L Oke, who granted the bail, however, gave a strict warning barring him from speaking on social media about the court, among other conditions to sustain the bail.

Portable is facing a five-count charge for conspiracy, assault, possession of cutlass, guns to cause injury, and conducting himself in an unruly manner.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Portable was charged to court by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly assaulting three officials of the Ogun Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

The singer went into hiding after the Ogun State Police Command arrested and arraigned his accomplices.

The suspects, Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Fatimo Muhammed, 26; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Samuel Adeleke, 28, were arraigned on a five-count charge of armed violence with cutlasses and guns, felony, obstruction, assault, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and intent to kill.

Appearing before the court, the 31-year old Zazoo crooner was seen shaking and shedding tears.

At the court sitting, the court stood down for 30 minutes as the State Government took over the matter from the Commissioner of Police.

The defense counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, prayed the court to grant him bail as the defendant is still presumed innocent until proven contrary by the court.

Ayodele assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail and would stand trial.

Her words “My Lord, I pray that you exercise patience on Habeeb Okikiola by granting him bail. This bail is for him to properly stand his trial.

“He is still innocent until the court proves otherwise. I promise that he will appear before his trial. My Lord, I promise that he will not miss any court appearance.

Oke warned that the defendant must for no reason appear on social media to discuss anything pertaining to the court or cause mayhem to anyone.

“If you leave this court room and for any reason go to any social media platform to say anything about the court, you will lose your bail.

“If you leave and go foment trouble or problem with anybody, you will lose that bail.

“ If you miss any court appearances or arrive late, you will lose your bail”, Magistrate Oke said.

When the court asked if he is mentally alright or should be sent to a psychiatric home, Portable replied that he was alright and healthy.

The case adjourned till March 5th.