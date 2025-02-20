Abia Warriors Beat Rangers to Climb to NPFL Top Four

*Remo Stars to play Kwara Utd today for chance to extend lead at the top

Femi Solaja

All the contending clubs aiming for podium finish at the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) dropped vital points in midweek fixtures yesterday, leaving only leaders, Remo Stars with the chance to extend the lead at the top when they host Kwara United in Ikenne today.

Defending champions, Enugu Rangers, failed to maintain the momentum of last Sunday’s massive win at home against Remo Stars as they fell by a lone to home side Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

It was Ijeoma DeSouza’s long-range strike in the 43rd minute for the home side that separated the two clubs. The result pushed Rangers down the ladder to sixth position on 38 points while the Abia side climbed to fourth with 39 points.

In Uyo, former champions, Rivers United failed to hold on to an early goal scored against struggling Akwa United with the game ending 1-1 final result. Paschal Onunze scored for the visitors in the 9th minute but the home side equalised in the 57th minute via Mare Abson to share points.

The result leaves the Port Harcourt side in the third position with 39 points and a massive nine points further away from Remo Stars who still have a game in hand at home.

Also in Ibadan, second-placed Shooting Stars failed to push further at the top as they were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by struggling Lobi Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

The home side opened the score through Joshua Akpan in the 18th minute but a brace from Ossy Martins in the 35th and 45th minute gave the visitors from Makurdi a 2-1 lead at half time.

The home side, who are aiming for continental ticket, were able to level up in the 56th minute via Sodiq Ibrahim and efforts to get the winning goal failed as they missed several scoring chances toward the end of the match.

The result leaves the Oluyole Warriors in second position on 41 points.

In Maiduguri, El Kanemi failed to break visiting Bendel Insurance as both sides recorded a goalless scoreline.

While Bayelsa United and Nasarawa United played a 2-2 draw with Idris Ajiya with a brace for the visitors in the 2nd and 45th minute but Ogba Ifeanyi recused the home side in the added minutes of the second half. Rabiu Abdulahi scored Bayelsa’s earlier goal in the first half.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes secured a 2-1 win against Heartland of Owerri while Ikorodu City had to struggle with two second-half goals to overcome visiting Plateau United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars ended their match 1-1 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

This evening, leaders Remo Stars will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top when they play host to Kwara United of Ilorin while Katsina United will host Enyimba FC.

RESULTS

NPFL

El Kanemi 0-0 B’Insurance

Abia Warriors 1-0 Rangers

Akwa Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

Bayelsa Utd 2-2 Nasarawa

Tornadoes 2-1 Heartland

Sunshine 1-1 Kano Pillars

Ikorodu City 2-1 Plateau

Shooting 2-2 Lobi Stars