Vindicating Gov Aiyedatiwa: Addressing the Bitter Grumblings of Idle Minds, Failed Schemers

Yomisaint Adebayo

Political office is no walk in the park. No profession attracts more insults and fabricated tales than governance, especially when you sit at the helm as a Governor or President. If you happen to be a leader who cannot be easily manipulated, or worse, if certain people had already written a script for you, thinking they owned you, only to realize too late that you are a strong-willed individual who knows his onions, they will resort to character assassination. Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has seen enough of this in just a year in office.

It is almost laughable how purveyors of fake news and rumours refuse to learn from history. In many cases, their so-called “political enemies” suffer far less than the damage they end up causing to the image of the State and its people. As the Yoruba say, “Tí omodé kò bá gbọ́ itan, á gbọ́ àròba.” The problem here is that these are not children; they are adults who have simply failed to learn from history.

The same tactics were used against past leaders, including former Governor Olusegun Mimiko. They spread wild tales that he had secretly married a woman in Dubai to oversee a so-called “magnificent hospital” they falsely claimed he owned in the UAE, a rumor that could have deterred the World Health Organization and other health-based investment organizations from investing in the State’s healthcare system, ultimately harming the people of Ondo State.

These are the same types who once declared that former President Buhari was dead and had been replaced by a Sudanese named Jubril. That propaganda, taken to extreme levels, nearly destabilized Nigeria’s economy and incited civil unrest. What lessons have they learned from these past fabrications? Nothing, only shamelessness and a blind obsession with their fleeting, self-serving interests.

This is an old, tired script embedded in their hearts, ready to be used against anyone who refuses to serve their selfish interests. When manipulation fails, they resort to sponsored character attacks. And now, the latest subject of their desperate slander is Governor Aiyedatiwa, with claims that he is romantically involved with the Finance Commissioner, Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac. They say she controls State finances, refuses to allow the Governor to fund projects, and that he is too weak to sack her. They even rolled out an absurd rumor that they were planning a secret wedding. Which of these conflicting, nonsensical narratives do they want people to believe?

The truth is that the appointment of Mrs. Isaac rattled them because they know they can no longer manipulate the system. After all, two Commissioners were retained based on their tremendous display of capacity within a short time in office. However, once the Finance Commissioner enjoys the confidence of the Governor who appointed her and has remained prudent with Ondo State’s coffers for the benefit of the State, that settles everything.

But how could anyone believe that a Governor who humbled the cabalistic executive he inherited from his predecessor, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and dissolved 32 members of the State Executive Council in one stroke, would suddenly be too weak to sack a Commissioner he himself appointed? Have they forgotten his battle with the cabals as Deputy Governor so soon?

Recall that about two weeks ago, a pseudo-group, “Ilaje Youths Group,” falsely claimed that Mrs. Isaac had divorced her husband and was planning a secret wedding with Governor Aiyedatiwa, specifically on Saturday, February 15, 2025. So, where are the pictures? Or was the so-called wedding mysteriously canceled?

What truly happened was that Governor Aiyedatiwa was preparing for the wedding of one of his nieces, a young woman he has practically raised as his own daughter, being the child of his late elder brother. In fact, the Governor walked her down the aisle and gave her hand to the groom. Out of integrity and prudence, he chose to keep it private, unlike many who turn family events into extravagant State affairs. The spies who arrived expecting to witness a wedding between the Governor and Mrs. Isaac were stunned to realize it was actually his niece getting married. Their shock deepened when they saw Mrs. Aiyedatiwa walk into the event. Ashamed and caught in their own lies, they had no choice but to swallow their propaganda.

Their obsession with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s personal life is nothing but a sad attempt at sensationalism. What does his marital status have to do with governance? Or is there now a law that a Governor must run his household the way idle gossips on the streets dictate? Consider this, even Nelson Mandela, one of the world’s most revered African leaders, divorced his wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, without it compromising his legacy of good governance. Likewise, former President Buhari was compelled to effectively remove his wife from the political stage for her constant interference, admitting that her actions were holding him back and distracting him from his duties. Meanwhile, for those who care, the Governor never claimed he divorced Mrs Aiyedatwa, he has repeatedly stated that his wife is in his home- exactly where he asked her to be.

Yet, for cheap political points, these people refuse to ask about his children. They conveniently ignore the fact that his grown son, a businessman, has chosen to focus on his own affairs rather than interfere in governance, precisely the kind of interference that Ondo State people grumbled about in the last administration.

I even learned that the Governor’s first son was in Akure for three quiet days in January 2025. During that time, he attended the Sunday Church service at Government House Chapel, presided over by the Governor, before departing for the U.K., where he works. There was no orchestrated fanfare about his visit, quite the opposite of the self-aggrandizing spectacle we witnessed in the previous administration, when the former Governor’s children clamoured to be seen and to control every aspect of life in Ondo State.

On second thought, which Governor, after witnessing the misadventures of Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in Ondo State, would want to make a spectacle of the First Lady’s office right now? That may come later, but for now, Governor Aiyedatiwa and Mrs. Aiyedatiwa have made a great sacrifice for the State by keeping that office low-profile, a decision that reflects sensitivity to recent experiences. Don’t get me wrong, I am not underestimating Mrs. Aiyedatiwa or the Governor’s Son potential contributions to governance if they chose otherwise. However, the family has shown sensitivity to the situation. If they claim he divorced his wife, then who was the woman that recently came into the State? Would they also say the Governor has disowned his children?

Yet, the most unfortunate reality remains the incessant meddling of a someone] like Mrs. Betty Anyanawu-Akeredolu. Ondo State is still reeling from her unruly misadventures, and now she’s chattering and celebrating, as if she cares, about the recent news concerning Mrs. Aiyedatwa’s presence in the State. It is highly unexpected that some people in Ondo State were even praising her, one must wonder if they have already forgotten her previous escapades. One has to ask, is this woman desperately trying to infiltrate the Governor’s family? If Mrs. Betty were to assume a role in advising or advocating for Mrs Aiyedatwa, it would not only be an ill-advised intrusion- it would be a disastrous display of audacity and a direct affront to the principles of sound governance. An irredeemable person like Betty should never be allowed to wield influence in Ondo State again.

Leadership is judged by competence, performance, and integrity, not by the whims of political tale-bearers. At the end of the day, these detractors are simply attempting to mislead the public, spread propaganda, and create unnecessary controversy. But Ondo State is not fooled. The people see Governor Aiyedatiwa’s work, his projects, his policies, and his leadership. They see a Governor committed to service, not to enriching political jobbers.

While these faceless critics remain fixated on slander, hiding behind cheaply shopped Oja-Oba pseudo-names and masquerading as “rights and political activists,” Governor Aiyedatiwa has not once stooped to their level. Instead, he has remained focused on delivering tremendous results across every sector of government. He understands a simple truth: if the doers do not do, the cynical critics will have no work. And since these critics lack the ability to contribute meaningfully, they resort to endless chatter. As our elders say, “He who drives with his mouth will never have an accident.” True leadership is defined by action and impact, not by the petty fabrications of those who have contributed nothing but noise.

Let me end with an African proverb: “The lazy man sits in the market square all day, criticizing the king, but when asked to rule for just one hour, he runs away.” These critics have never built anything. They have never led anything. Their only skill is talking, spreading falsehoods, and hoping to bring others down.

But history has shown that governance, when driven by vision and service, always triumphs over political noise. Governor Aiyedatiwa, like other visionary leaders before him, understands that while critics rant, real leaders act. Today, he is one of the most successful and well-loved leaders after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially given his unprecedented 18.0 victory in the last gubernatorial election. This remarkable feat has drawn the attention of adversaries, both at home and abroad, who are now determined to challenge him.

Ondo State is moving forward under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. If they are bold enough, let them assign their real names and faces to their publications, like the true political activists they claim to be. Until then, whatever they spin is their problem.

*Yomisaint is a Media Strategist, PR Professional, and Publicist. He can be reached at yomisaint@gmail.com and @yomisaint on X