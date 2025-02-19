Senate Summons NSA, DSS, NIA, DIA Chiefs Over Alleged USAID Sponsorship of Boko Haram

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has summoned the heads of the intelligence institutions in the country over allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was allegedly funding the Boko Haram activities in Nigeria.

Those to appear before the red chamber are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Directors-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who made the announcement at plenary Wednesday, said they would appear before the Senate behind closed doors.

He specifically said they would give explanations on allegations levelled against the USAID that it was sponsoring Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

A United States Congressman, Scott Perry, had a few days ago, alleged that USAID had been sponsoring activities of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Though Perry’s allegation was already being investigated by the US congress, the Nigerian Senate also resolved to do similar thing during plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate’s attention to the weighty allegation was drawn by a motion moved by Senator Ali Ndume and co-sponsored by five other senators.

The Senate after debate on the motion consequently resolved to summon the NSA and the DG of DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, and his counterparts in the NIA and DIA behind closed doors on a day to be communicated to them.

