NSA Hands Over 59 Rescued Kidnap Victims to Kaduna Government

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The National Security Adviser (NAS), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has handed over no fewer than 59 victims of abduction to the Kaduna State Government in a brief but colorful ceremony in Abuja.

The NSA noted that the victims were rescued through the combined effort of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Intelligence agencies, other security agencies, with coordination from Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Ribadu also disclosed that the victims who were mostly women and children, were rescued along Abuja-Kaduna highway, precisely, Rijana area of Kaduna State by the joint security forces.

Giving the statistics of the rescued victims, the NSA said the victims were made up of 28 females, 24 males, 6 children while 1 person was reportedly hospitalized.

He averred that the federal government was working round the clock to ensure that other victims of abduction who are still in captivity are released.

According to him, “we are here as a joint-operations of all the security forces under the directives of Mr. President to work extra hard to ensure we bring peace, security and restore normalcy in our country.”

He said: “Today, we have just received those who are rescued from captivity as a result of kidnapping by bandits. They are going back to their homes; we have seen them. It has been the case.

“Thousands and thousands of people have got grace and the work of President Bola Tinubu have been able to bring peace, security and restore their freedom and they are going back. We believe it is a journey.

“Already, a lot is taking place. We are restoring order, we are bringing justice, we are bringing back peace to our country.

“About 59 or so people today. Last week, another number like that. And thousands and thousands and it is ongoing across the country. And it is also a joint operation of all the security forces under the directives of Mr. President”.

Ribadu assured that they will continue to work until they defeat the enemies of state and restore normalcy to troubled areas across Nigeria.

The Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), , Major General Adamu Laka, said some of the victims were in captivity for over four months before they were rescued.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, appreciated Kaduna State Government for always cooperating with the military and other security agencies.

Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General Gold Chibuisi, the COAS said that Kaduna State is the most abused state, in terms of insecurity.

His words: “We want to particularly thank the Kaduna State Government and the governor, they have been exceptional. They have done extremely well as a collaboration and cooperation between the federal government and the states is just exceptional.

“Kaduna State is an example of what will be the result of working together within the federal government and states. It is probably one of the greatest achievements in the history of the government”.

The victims were handed over to the Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani in a ceremony in Abuja.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Sani Kila, the governor appreciated the President and the NSA for the efforts being made to ensure that the country is safe.