Mutfwang Renews Support for Revamp of Hill Station Resort in Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured the people full government support for the N8.5 billion Hill Station Resort revitalisation project embarked on by Hillside Hospitality Limited an investee company of Strom Infrastructure Investments and Management Ltd. The renewed commitment came during a high-level stakeholder engagement meeting aimed at accelerating the historic resort’s transformation.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, in Jos yesterday, Samuel N. Jatau, Governor Mutfwang emphasised the project’s significance to Plateau’s development agenda. “The people of Plateau are diligent, hardworking, and committed. We will support and patronise this development to ensure its success,” Jatau stated.

The ambitious project, set to commence construction in March 2025, represents a strategic partnership between the Plateau State Government and Hillside Hospitality Limited. Following the signing of the Heads of Terms Agreement in July 2024, the initiative aims to restore the 1938 structure while introducing modern amenities and luxury facilities.

Speaking on the project’s vision, Director of Hillside Hospitality Limited, Mr. Kolapo Joseph, described the Hill Station project as a groundbreaking initiative that seeks to transform hospitality and tourism in Plateau State.

“This project is about more than just revitalisation, it is a dedicated effort to honour Hill Station’s rich heritage while introducing world-class hospitality standards. Our vision is to create a destination that seamlessly integrates luxury, culture, and nature, ensuring an exceptional experience for visitors in the heart of Jos.

“We recognise that Plateau State holds immense potential as a hospitality hub, and we are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure this transformation drives

economic growth, generates employment, and instills a renewed sense of pride in the community. Through collaboration and strategic investment, we aim to develop Hill Station Resort into a landmark destination that reflects the very best of Nigerian tourism.”

Mr. Joseph expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Plateau State Government and private sector partners, adding: “This is not just an investment in infrastructure; it is an investment in Plateau’s future. We are creating a resort that will attract business and leisure travelers alike, unlocking new opportunities for the local economy while preserving the unique identity of this historic site.

“With the right partnerships, we will position Plateau State as a premier global tourism destination, one that showcases its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to the world,” he said.

In his remarks, another Director of Hillside Hospitality, Mr. Hakeem Condotti, highlighted Strom Infrastructure’s deep connection to Plateau State through its involvement with NESCO Nigeria.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to preserving and enhancing historical landmarks while driving economic growth in the region,” he said.

The revitalised resort, scheduled for inauguration in Q4 2025, will feature state-of-the-art conference facilities, premium accommodations, and leisure amenities, positioning Jos as a premier destination for business and leisure travel.