Ekiti Govt Distributes JAMB e-PINs to 3,000 Candidates 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has distributed free JAMB e-PINs to 3,000 qualified candidates in the state.

Wife of the governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, distributed the e-PINs to the candidates at the flag-off ceremony held at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

Dr. Oyebanji encouraged the beneficiaries to prepare diligently for the examination to excel and remain focused and strive for excellence.

She described the initiative as yet another testimony to the unwavering commitment of the administration to the educational advancement of the youths.

According to her, N16,627,000 was expended in 2023 for 3,000 e-PINs plus administrative charges, N20 million in 2024 and N25,800,000 this year.

Oyebanji stated that education remains the foundation of sustainable development and key to unlocking the immense potential within the young people.

“Under the visionary leadership of the Governor Biodun Oyebanji, we have continued to implement progressive policies aimed at ensuring that every child in Ekiti State, regardless of background or socio-economic status, has access to quality education.

“We are providing an opportunity for our youths to take the significant step towards their dreams for higher education and meaningful careers.”

Dr. Oyebanji added that the initiative is a demonstration of the government’s belief that no talented and hardworking student will suffer a set back due to financial constraints.

According to her, government has consistently paid WAEC examination fees for SS3 students in public secondary schools; release of running grants to all public schools; capacity building of teachers to enhance teaching and learning.

Specifically, she said that Governor Oyebanji has approved N652,798,300 for payment of 2025 WAEC exam fees including admin charges for 17,859 candidates and

running grants of N200,785,500 and N127,086,000 public secondary and private schools respectively per term for 2024/2025.

In their good will messages, the Commissioner for Information, Ekiti State, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, urged the candidates to read hard to pass their examination and make government very proud of the resources expended on them.

The acting Permanent Secretary, SUBEB, Ekiti State, Mr. Dada Oluremi, who represented SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Femi Akinyemi, commended the government for the yearly assistance, and urged the candidates to justify government’s resources on them to be able to gain admission into higher institutions of their choice.