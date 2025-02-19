  • Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

Ayra Starr Breaks 16-year Jinx As First Woman to Win MOBO Best Int’l Act 

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Yinka Olatunbosun 

Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr has won the award for Best International Act at this year’s MOBO Awards, the British award that honours achievements across “music of Black origins”. 

Her feat breaks the 16-year jinx as many female acts from Africa have long been eluded by this award. Starr triumphs in a star-studded category over nominees like South African Pop-piano superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems.

Starr is coming off a year where she released her sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21 with two Grammy nominations in her kitty. Remarkably, she has performed globally, touring the album and performing at prestigious festivals like Glastonbury. She’s set to support iconic British pop-rock band Coldplay on their stadium tour this year.

Starr’s MOBO win is the latest sign of validation that the Nigerian singer is on the path to her version of greatness.

Over the years, Nigerian stars have made their mark at the MOBO Awards. In 2007, Tuface Idibia became the first Nigerian to win the Best African Act category. Nigerian-German conscious musician, Nneka took home the award for Best International Act in 2009. The kokomaster, D’banj won the Best African Act award in 2012. Grammy-winning Afrobeat star, Wizkid  won the Best International Act award in 2016 and the Best African Act award in 2020. Fast-forward to 2017, Davido clinched the Best African Act award.

Burna Boy won the Best International Act award in 2020, and also took home the award for Best African Act. In 2024, Asake won the award for Best African Act, while Limoblaze made history as the first Nigerian gospel artist to win the Best Gospel Act award in 2024.

