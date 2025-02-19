9th Convocation: FUOYE to Graduate 177 First Class, Completes 156 Projects So Far

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State is set to graduate 8,444 students who will received their degrees at the 9th convocation ceremony this weekend.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, who announced this, said 177 graduands are in the first class category, while 38 will bag Ph.Ds.

Briefing journalists recently, Prof. Fasina commended President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support for 3,281 FUOYE students who benefited from the N305.7 million Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and TETFund interventions.

Fasina disclosed that he has completed over 156 projects in the past four years in the institution, as part of his achievement so far.

On Infrastructure development, he said that FUOYE has seen an impressive expansion of its facilities, as he has successfully completed over 30 new lecture halls with state-of-the-art laboratories and office spaces across both the Oye and Ikole campuses.

The university don stated that the institution will confer honorary degrees (Honoris causa) on four exceptional individuals who have made lasting contributions to their fields.

They are Senator Kanu Agabi, SAN, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Chief Adebayo Ojo, SAN, former Attorney General and minister; Mr. Segun Alebiosu, Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria; and Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Airline.

Fasina pointed out that under his administration, the institution has published over 2,169 documents in reputable international journals, positioning FUOYE as a significant player in the global academic community.

As part of the convocation ceremony, the institution will inaugurate eight projects already completed which includes 1,000 seater auditorium, professorial complex, Faculty of Law complex, Innovation Laboratory, 3-in-1 Faculty of Science Laboratory, and Fasina Conference Centre.