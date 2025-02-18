PDP: S’Court to Hear Anyanwu’s Appeal Against Sack as National Secretary March 10

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has adjourned till March 10, for hearing in the appeal filed by the embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa fixed the date on Tuesday, while delivering ruling in the motion for accelerated hearing brought by Anyanwu.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu had last December upheld a High Court decision that sacked Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP.

The appellate court subsequently upheld Chief Ude Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the main opposition party.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Ridwan Abdullahi, the Court of Appeal held that Anyanwu‘s appeal was incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to the appellate court, the appellant violated the PDP’s constitution by laying claim to the national secretary position having contested and emerged as the PDP candidate in the 2024 governorship election in Imo State.

Dissatisfied, Anyanwu last month approached the apex court to set aside the judgment of the two lower courts and recognize him as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

He also filed a motion for accelerated hearing, as well as an abridgment of time on grounds of the crucial role of the office of National Secretary.

According to Anyanwu, “The office of the National Secretary is pivotal in the administration of the second respondent (PDP), and by the Constitution of the second respondent, the signature of the national secretary is made mandatory for all important correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other bodies and/or institutions.

“That the contention and/or dispute in and around the office of the national secretary of the second respondent is detrimental to and adversely affecting the members of the second respondent and the polity.”

In the application dated January 28, and filed by his lawyer, K. C. Njemanze (SAN), the appellant/applicant claimed that the appellant’s brief have been served on the respondents, adding that the respondents will not be prejudiced if this application was granted.

Delivering ruling in the motion on Tuesday, the apex court granted the application and ordered service of the court processes on the respondent, Mr Aniagu Emmanuel and three others, who must file in his reply brief within three days of service.

Anyanwu, on the other hand was given two days to reply on point of law.

The apex court subsequently fixed March 10 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the motion for stay of execution of the judgment of the appellate court was not heard by the apex court.