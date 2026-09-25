FG Remains Committed to Expanding Electricity Access for Economic Prosperity of Nigerians, Says Power Minister 

* Inaugurates 581KWP interconnected solar mini-grid project in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment towards expanding electricity access and ensuring that energy investments translate into improved livelihood and economic opportunities of Nigerians.

Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Thursday during the inauguration of a 581kWp interconnected solar mini-grid project in Oke-Oyi community, Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The project is under the Rural Electrification Fund – Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (REF-IMAS) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The project, developed by Nayo Tropical Technologies Limited, with support from the German Cooperation and the European Union (EU) through GIZ, is designed to expand access to reliable electricity while supporting economic activities and improving livelihoods in Oke-Oyi community.

The project has a total installed capacity of 581kWp, comprising 1,336 solar panels and 84 batteries, with approximately 10 kilometres of distribution cables and transformers supporting the electricity distribution network.

The project serves a community with an estimated population of 13,000 people, with electricity connections extended to residential and productive users to complement the solar energy.

Tegbe however said: “The purpose of electrification is ultimately to improve lives and create opportunities.

“What we are commissioning today in Oke-Oyi is an investment in the productive capacity of the community.

“When electricity enables a welder to expand his business, a grain miller to operate more efficiently or a new enterprise to emerge, we are seeing the direct connection between energy access and economic development.”

The minister further emphasized the importance of sustaining completed electricity infrastructure and ensuring that the benefits of such investments are maintained over the long term.

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in his speech at the event lauded the Federal Government’s intervention and noted the importance of reliable electricity to economic activities and community development.

Represented at the event by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and APC gubernatorial candidate for 2027 elections in the state, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Governor AbdulRazaq said: “For Kwara State, every intervention that expands reliable electricity access to our communities is an important step towards creating a more conducive environment for enterprise, employment and improved livelihoods.

‘We appreciate the Federal Government, REA and all development and private-sector partners for this investment in Oke-Oyi and look forward to its continued contribution to the development of the community.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, also in his remarks said the Oke-Oyi project demonstrates the agency’s commitment to deploying electricity infrastructure that delivers tangible economic value to communities.

He stated: “The real measure of an electrification project is not only the infrastructure we commission, but the opportunities that reliable electricity creates for the people who use it.

“In Oke-Oyi, we are already seeing new businesses emerge, productive activities expand and livelihoods being supported.

“This is precisely the kind of impact we seek to achieve through the Rural Electrification Agency and our partnership with the private sector and development partners.”

He added that the sustainability of the investment would remain an important consideration beyond inauguration, noting that communities, developers and other stakeholders all have a role to play in protecting and maximizing the value of the infrastructure.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Dr. Karin Jansen, also highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in advancing sustainable energy access in Nigeria.

She commended the Federal Ministry of Power, REA, the Kwara State Government, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Nayo Tropical Technology, the EU, GIZ and the Oke-Oyi community for their contributions to the project.

She noted that the interconnected mini-grid demonstrates how partnerships between the public sector, development partners and private-sector developers can deliver practical and sustainable energy solutions for underserved communities.

She said: “Today is more than connecting a community to electricity; it is about demonstrating what is possible when government, development partners, utilities, private-sector developers and communities work together towards a common objective.

“We hope that the experience gained through this project will provide useful lessons for future interconnected mini-grids and other distributed energy solutions across Nigeria.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of IBEDC, Chief Deolu Ijose, said that the Oke-Oyi project demonstrates the value of collaboration between distribution companies, REA, private-sector developers and development partners in expanding reliable electricity access to communities.

Represented at the event by the Head of Commercial of the organisation, Mr. Demola Adewumi, Ijose said: “The successful integration of the Oke-Oyi interconnected mini-grid into the distribution network demonstrates what can be achieved when key stakeholders work together to improve electricity supply.

“This project will provide customers in the community with greater access to reliable electricity while supporting businesses and productive activities.

“IBEDC remains committed to working with REA and other partners to ensure that the benefits of this investment are sustained and translated into improved electricity services for the people of Oke-Oyi.”

The Community Leader of Oke-Oyi, Alhaji Oseni Elemoso, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, REA and development partners for bringing the project to the community, while assuring stakeholders of the community’s commitment to protecting the infrastructure.

“Today is a day of joy for the people of Oke-Oyi. We have longed for reliable electricity to improve our lives and economic activities, and we are already seeing new businesses emerge in our community.

“On behalf of our people, we assure all stakeholders of our full cooperation in protecting this project and ensuring that it continues to serve our community.”

The inauguration ceremony brought together representatives of the Federal and Kwara State Governments, the REA, development partners, the project developer, electricity distribution stakeholders, the Ilorin East Local Government Area, community leaders and residents.

The Oke-Oyi project forms part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts, through REA, to expand electricity access to unserved and underserved communities and promote the use of renewable energy solutions to support economic and social development.