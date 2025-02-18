Minister Hails ICIArb for Commitment to Growth, Development of  Construction Industry

The Institute for Construction Industry Arbitration (ICIArb) received commendations from the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa last Tuesday, for its tremendous commitment to the growth and development of the construction industry, saying that the Institute is playing according the Renewed Hope Housing programme of the Federal Government.

The Minister gave the commendation when he received members of the Governing Council of the Institute, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Introducing members of his delegation to the Ministry, President-Elect of the Institute, Chief Felix A. Okereke -Onyeri congratulated the Minister for the successful hosting of the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development held in Kaduna State in November 2023, and the recommendation that the Institute’s Arbitration Clause be made an integral part of contract agreements in the country.

The Minister said “Let me begin by expressing my gratitude to ICIArb for your kind words regarding the successful hosting of the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development held in Kaduna State in November 2023”.

“The resolutions from that meeting, particularly the approval for the insertion of a Construction Arbitration clause in all Government housing contracts, mark a significant milestone in our collective efforts to streamline dispute resolution mechanisms in the construction industry.

“The construction industry is a critical driver of economic growth and development, and it plays a pivotal role in achieving the “Renewed Hope” housing goals of this administration. However, we are all aware that the industry is often plagued by disputes that can lead to delays, cost overruns, and inefficiencies. These challenges not only hinder progress, but also undermine public confidence in our ability to deliver on our promises.

“This is why the partnership between the Government and institutions like ICIArb, is so vital. Your expertise in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms – such as arbitration, mediation, and conciliation – provides a robust framework for resolving disputes in a timely, cost-effective, and amicable manner. By promoting a culture of dispute-free construction, we can ensure that our housing and infrastructure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality.

“The inclusion of a Construction Arbitration clause in Government housing contracts, is a clear demonstration of our confidence in your ability to contribute to the success of our projects. It also reflects our commitment to creating an enabling environment for all stakeholders in the construction industry to thrive.”

In his address presented at the event, President and Chairman of Council of the Institute of Construction Industry Arbitrators, Kola Awodein, SAN said “The Institute of Construction Industry Arbitrators (ICIArb), is one of the leading arbitral institutions in the construction industry in Nigeria. ICIArb is registered as a not-for-profit organisation, as a company limited by guarantee under the relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as essentially a multi-disciplinary institute with members drawn from the professions related to the construction industry.