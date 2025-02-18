Kebbi  to Harness Tourism to Improve Revenue Generation 

Onuminya Innocent

As part of a designed strategy to improve its internally generated revenue, the Kebbi State government said it will soon commence the revitalisation of the tourism sector to attract investment.

According to the government, Kebbi Investment Promotion Council, KIPC, recently established by Governor Nasir Idris in collaboration with the State Ministry of Commerce and the council of traditional rulers are working out modality to achieving the desired results.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, during a familiarisation visit to the newly established BAYAWURA FM Radio station in Yauri.

The visit was part of the government’s public awareness campaign for the support of the ongoing RIGATA Annual Festival being hosted by the Yauri Emirate Council under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, the Emir of Yauri.

He explained that there was an urgent need to improve the state’s revenue base in order to generate more funds to assist in actualising Comrade Governor Nasir Idris’s dream of providing more viable infrastructure with the capacity to improve the well-being of the people.

To this regard, “the Annual Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, the Zuru Uhola International Cultural Festival, the Yauri Rigata Festival and the recently introduced Horse Racing and Cultural Festival in Gwandu Emirate will be revitalised with required modern facilities and remodeled cultural heritage in order to make them more attractive for both local and foreign investors”.

The Director of operations of the station, Mallam Buhari Abubakar Umar, conducted the visitors round the station, located at a hilltop in Yauri.