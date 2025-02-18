Housing Ministry to Create Task Teams on Ground Rents

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has said it will create task teams in the states of the federation to ensure proper audit of the ministry’s properties and land as well as look into the collection of ground rent on those properties.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, stated this during his interactive session with the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) federal controllers of housing in Abuja.

Belgore explained that the task team will include the controller in every state, representatives from the state and Federal Housing Authority (FHA), with the Surveyor General of the Federation as the Chairman of the task team.

He assured them of his readiness to provide them with the resources they would need to execute their jobs so that they would not have an excuse for not doing them correctly, adding that a portion of the revenue will be retained for fieldwork and evaluation.

“Field audits and professional oversight will ensure quality and efficiency,” he said, stressing that the importance of regular field supervision and open communication by the controllers would provide needed updates to the headquarters on state-level activities.

While charging the states’ controllers on teamwork for the ministry to be effective in the discharge of its mandate, he described teamwork, hard work, and quality in project execution as essential elements to achieving successes.

He acknowledged the vital role of the federal controllers in coordinating the ministry’s projects in the states and ensuring their seamless execution.

Belgore highlighted the necessity of hands-on field experience, noting that effective project management cannot be learned in an office setting, but rather through active engagement on project’s sites.