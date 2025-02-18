Delta Printing/Publishing Corporation’s New GM, Nwaebuni, Assumes Office

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Mrs. Rosemary Eziafa Nwaebuni yesterday assumed office as the substantive General Manager (GM) of the state-owned Delta Printing and Publishing Corporation, publisher of The Pointer Newspaper.

Mrs Nwaebuni is the first female to be appointed GM since its the establishment of state publishing company 33 years ago.

The State Commissioner of Works (Rural Roads) and Public Communication, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who announced that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had approved the appointment of the new GM for the company, said that she was taking over from the retiring GM.

According to the statement, Mrs Nwaebuni succeeds the company’s outgoingGM, Mr Geoffrey Ubaka, who proceeded on retirement with effect from February 16, 2025.

Mrs Nwaebuni brings to the position many years experience as a dedicated journalist and was the Editor, The Weekend Pointer as well as Deputy General Manager (Editorial) of the Corporation.

She was, until her new appointment, also Chairman, The Pointer Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State.

Nwaebuni’s appointment as the first female GM of the corporation is not only a historic milestone but also an eloquent testimony to the gender-friendly disposition of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori government, Aniagwu noted.

“Mrs Rosemary Nwaebuni has passed through the crucibles of the corporation, and is expected to bring her wealth of experience to reposition and refocus the Corporation in today’s digital world”, the statement said, adding that her appointment as the first female GM of the organisation “portrays the gender-friendliness of the state government.”