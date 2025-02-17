Synlab Nigeria to Collaborate With German Govt in Reducing Medical Tourism Among Nigerians

The German Consul General in Lagos, Weert Borner, has said that his country would collaborate with Synlab Laboratories Nigeria to reduce medical tourism among Nigerians.

Borner, who stated this while speaking at the 20th Anniversary of Synlab operation in Nigeria’s diagnostic space, appreciated the achievements made by Synlab in diagnostic service delivery in Nigeria since inception.

He said having laid a solid foundation for quality management system in health laboratory services in Nigeria, Germany would stand on that foundation to continue to help in reducing health care tourism among Nigerians.

He said Synlab is a reliable company to partner with to achieve this.

“The German Government does not exist to promote health care tourism to Germany, we cooperate with Nigeria to improve the health sector in Nigeria and Synlab is one company doing this in Nigeria and across West Africa”.

He said the German Federal Government was very much interested in investing in Nigeria to help improve its economy.

He congratulated Synlab for successful existence in business for twenty years.

Also speaking, the founder Synlab Nigeria formerly known as PathCare Laboratories, Dr Richard Ajayi, said Synlab had been providing medical diagnostic services in Nigeria since 2004.

He said through infusion of quality management into its operations, Synlab would reduce rate of health care tourism among Nigerians.

He said quality management was very critical because it assured value proposition.

“It is also very important because it builds the staff .PathCare was a system that could run itself and keeps running itself as Synlab because it has quality management system.

He said the health care diagnostic organisation focuses much on innovations to give patients the much needed reliable results.

He said in 2016, Synlab Nigeria was certified for Quality Management excellence and has got the largest market share in Nigeria when it comes to reliable diagnostic tests and results.

He said there was existing gap in quality diagnostic system in Nigeria which Synlab was out to close through heavy investments in the sector.

According to the Synlab boss, the organisation has concluded plans to open more centers and to collaborate with regulators and partners to position Lagos as hub for health care in Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer Synlab, Keneth Okoli, expressed his belief that Synlab could position Nigeria especially Lagos as healthcare hub in Africa.

He said this could be done through better diagnosis, personalised treatment that is accurate .

“I believe we can really position Nigeria emphatically Lagos state as healthcare hub in Africa. It gives better diagnosis and we are able to have and personalised Treatment that is accurate and is able to give us better output ,our ability to retain and attract talents, to attract and retain Services will go a long way to keep what we are doing.

“We have been delivering excellence in driving accessible laboratory test for patience, physicians and pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria”, he said.